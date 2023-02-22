Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman on three warrants at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. Each warrant alleges failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:57 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of First Street and Pere Marquette Highway. The warrant alleges failing to change his address with the court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Hart man on four warrants at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse. One warrant alleges a drug offense and three others allege failing to appear in court, twice in Mason County and once in Oceana County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Custer man on a bond violation and contempt of court at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Custer man on a bond violation and contempt of court at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday without injury at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive near Lattin Road in Summit Township.