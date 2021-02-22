‘Super drunk’ arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 69-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of being “super drunk” following a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the woman’s blood alcohol level at the time of her arrest was 0.24, more than the legal limit of 0.08. Persons can be charged under “super drunk” laws and face stiffer penalties for a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or higher. The woman was lodge in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Manistee man for possession of methamphetamine after responding to a disturbance at 9:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Countyline Road in Grant Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Prowling
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Scottville man on a charge of disorderly person (prowling) after responding to a report of a person allegedly intoxicated and falling down in the street at 2 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the intersection of Danaher and Delia streets for the person, and when officers arrived to contact the man, he fled. After a search, officers located the man hiding up against a home in the 200 block of East Foster Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 33-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:23 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Sixth and Sherman streets in Pere Marquette Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 48-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:31 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and William Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 26-year-old Scottville woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Sixth and Sherman streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three single-car crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 7:35 p.m., Friday, for a slide-off crash at the intersection of Fountain and Stephens roads in Sherman Township;
• At 11:47 p.m., Friday, for a crash near the intersection of Duneview and Lincoln roads in Hamlin Township;
• At 1:31 a.m. Saturday, for a slide-off crash on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.