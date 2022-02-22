Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 10:48 a.m., Monday, in the 300 block of East Court Street. The warrant from Benzie County alleges failing to appear in court on a traffic offense. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 64-year-old Shelby woman for assault and battery after responding to an incident at 6:28 p.m., Monday, in the 2200 block of Woodrow Avenue in Shelby Township. There were no injuries from the incident. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 50-year-old Walkerville woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:20 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of 176th Avenue and Laurel Street in the Village of Walkerville.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 11:50 p.m., Monday, on Fountain Road west of Quarterline Road in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:33 a.m., on Quarterline Road south of Hoague Road in Grant Township;
• At 3:45 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Anthony Road in Riverton Township.