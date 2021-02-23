Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury recently:
• At 8:40 a.m. Monday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and the Whittier Street in the City of Ludington;
• At 9:44 p.m. Monday, for a single-vehicle crash on Kistler Road near Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township;
• At 11:11 p.m. Monday, for a two-vehicle crash on Darr Road near Major Road in Eden Township;
• At 6 a.m. Tuesday, for a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 31 near Fountain Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 8:20 a.m., Monday, on Anthony Road near Taylor Road in Logan Township;
• At 6:29 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Johnson Road in Amber Township.