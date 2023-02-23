Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injuries recently:
• At 1:01 p.m. Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 3:10 p.m. Wednesday for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Johnson and Nelson roads in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5 a.m. Thursday for a vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway near South Birch Lane in Summit Township;
• At 7:30 a.m. Thursday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township.