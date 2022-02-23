Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Shelby man on a warrant at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3300 block of Green Street in the Village of Ferry. The warrant charges the man with failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to numerous vehicle crashes Tuesday because of slick road conditions, but the crashes were without injury:
• At 12:19 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stiles and Meisenheimer roads in Riverton Township;
• At 12:46 a.m., for a slide-off crash at the intersection of Custer and Fountain roads in Sherman Township;
• At 5:18 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Sugar Grove near Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:07 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Reek Road near Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:09 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash, on Reek Road near Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:15 a.m., for numerous slide-off crashes near the intersection of Sugar Grove and Reek roads in Sherman Township;
• At 9:06 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S 10 and Reek Road in Custer Township;
• At 12:43 p.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on Stiles Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• At 4:07 p.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:28 p.m., for a slide-off crash on U.S. 10 near the U.S. 31 on-ramp in Amber Township.