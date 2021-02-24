Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Mears man on a charge of assault after responding to an incident at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Taylor Road in Mears Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two one-vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Fountain Road in Sherman Township;
• At 12:27 p.m. on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:29 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of Johnson Road in Amber Township.