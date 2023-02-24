Retail fraud, violations
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman for retail fraud third degree, a bond violation and a probation violation after being called to an incident at 3:49 p.m. Thursday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 12:42 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:10 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive near Jagger Road in Hamlin Township.