Parole violation arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Shelby man for a parole violation at 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, in the 4000 block of Baker Road in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Lake County man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 7:04 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant was from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Lake County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Rothbury man on three warrants following a traffic stop at 9:38 p.m., Wednesday, on Washington Avenue near Danaher Street. Two warrants were from Newaygo County, one for alleged retail fraud and one for allegedly not having insurance on his vehicle. The third warrant was fro Muskegon County for a traffic offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with expired license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 46-year-old Ludington man for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 10:39 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 at the Wildwood Crossings entrance in Amber Township. A 68-year-old Mason County woman received minor injuries in the crash. She was self-transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday and Thursday:
• At 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, for a single-car rollover crash on Stiles Road near Townline Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:59 a.m., Wednesday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:01 a.m., Wednesday, for a singe-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Drive near Anderson Road in Summit Township;
• At 5:55 a.m., Thursday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 at the entrance to Wildwood Crossings in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:50 a.m., Thursday, on Beyer Road near U.S. 31 in Victory Township.