Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 66-year-old Ludington man on a charge of being a disorderly person after police were called to an unwanted subject complaint at 8:01 a.m., Thursday, in the 6000 block of Curtwood Drive in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 41-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Second and Taylor streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 7:05 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive near Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:34 p.m., for a three-vehicle crash in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot in Pere Marquette Township.