Aggravated stalking
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man for aggravated stalking following a traffic stop at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Danaher Street and Washington Avenue. The man allegedly approached a 46-year-old Ludington woman Wednesday in Walmart, then followed her as she drove back to her residence and called her on her telephone once she was in her residence. Officers indicate it was an alleged violation of his probation ordered by 79th District Court on Jan. 25 following an arrest for domestic assault against the same woman. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at the intersection of James and Filer streets at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $69 at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday from the Murphy Gas Station in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.