Warrant arrests
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested two men on warrants who were passengers in a vehicle that was stopped at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on southbound U.S. 31 near Mile Marker No. 166 in Summit Township. A 27-year-old Muskegon man was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. A 31-year-old Ludington man was also arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He had warrants for his arrest from 79th District Court, Muskegon County Court and Kent County Court, and the warrants allege assault and battery, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement on his driver’s license and a traffic offense. The men were lodged in the Mason County Jail. The driver, a 55-year-old Muskegon woman, was not arrested.
Driving without a license, insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 46-year-old Ravenna man for driving without an operator’s license and driving without insurance after responding to a single-vehicle crash at 12:05 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 31 near Fountain Road in Free Soil Township.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license after a traffic stop at 2:25 a.m. Thursday on Filer Street near James Street.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:11 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Danaher Street and Washington Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Anderson Street.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen catalytic converter from a business owner in the 8700 block of North U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township. Deputies report the owner stated that the catalytic converter was cut off of a company vehicle.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 11:20 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of First Street in Branch Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two-car crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 4:45 a.m. on Jebavy Driver south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:25 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Stephens Road in Custer Township.