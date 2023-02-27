Larceny
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man for larceny Sunday. Officers were called at 2:13 a.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of South Madison Street where the victim said a cell phone and iPad were taken. After locating the man, he was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Dearborn Heights woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 1:53 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Madison Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 9:04 p.m. Sunday on Benson Road near Stolberg Road in Sheridan Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. She was turned over to the Michigan State Police where she was taken and lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 44-year-old Fremont man on a warrant at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Roosevelt Road in Garfield Township.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 11:01 p.m. Sunday on Brother Street near Franklin Street in the City of Ludington.
Minor in possession
The Ludington Police Department cited an 18-year-old East Lake man for being a minor in possession of alcohol following a traffic stop at an unspecified time in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:15 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Johnson Road in Amber Township.