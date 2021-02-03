Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant for failing to appear in court at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Loomis Street at 5:13 p.m. Monday. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 2:52 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Emily and Filer streets.
Driving with suspended/revoked license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 58-year-old Hart man for driving with a suspended/revoked license following a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. Monday on Oceana Drive near Scout Road in Hart Township.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of property damage that was received at 9:04 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. Deputies state an unknown vehicle struck a sign and damaged a flower bed around the sign.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 2:41 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 5:51 a.m., on Pere Marquette Highway south of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:25 p.m., on the U.S. 31 expressway south of the Conrad Road overpass in Amber Township;
• At 7 p.m., on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.