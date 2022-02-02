Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 6:18 p.m., Tuesday, at Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township after responding to a report of damage to a door and a vehicle. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on an allegation of assault. The suspect in the damaged property complaint, a 45-year-old Ludington man, left the scene before deputies arrived. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:37 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Fountain and Stiles roads in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:59 p.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:30 p.m., on Marrison Road east of Darr Road in Eden Township;
• At 9:30 p.m., on Custer Road north of Wilson Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:30 p.m., on Bradshaw Road east of Riggle Road in Riverton Township.