Warrant arrest

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 6:18 p.m., Tuesday, at Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township after responding to a report of damage to a door and a vehicle. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on an allegation of assault. The suspect in the damaged property complaint, a 45-year-old Ludington man, left the scene before deputies arrived. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.

Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 7:37 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Fountain and Stiles roads in Victory Township.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:

• At 6:59 p.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;

• At 7:30 p.m., on Marrison Road east of Darr Road in Eden Township;

• At 9:30 p.m., on Custer Road north of Wilson Road in Custer Township;

• At 10:30 p.m., on Bradshaw Road east of Riggle Road in Riverton Township.

