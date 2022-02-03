Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes with injury on Wednesday:
• At 9:39 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Jackson Road and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A 65-year-old Ludington man received non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle was struck as he was attempting a left-hand turn onto Jackson Road. The man was treated at the scene and released by Life EMS.
• At 9:58 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. A 69-year-old Scottville man was injured as he attempted to turn left into a private driveway. He was treated at the scene and released by Life EMS. A 67-year-old Scottville man was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of larceny of welding equipment from a residence at 4:28 p.m., Wednesday, in the 700 block of North Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:29 a.m., Wednesday, on Schoenherr Road south of Johnson Road in Branch Township.