Operating under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 43-year-old Scottville man on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants third offense and resisting and opposing a police officer following a traffic stop at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of State and Reinberg streets in the City of Scottville. Deputies state the man allegedly attempted to walk away from the traffic stop and refused their commands. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with license suspended
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Melendy and Madison streets. The man has nine previous convictions of driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Counterfeit bill
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a counterfeit $50 bill passed at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday at the Ludington Burger King in the 5100 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies report this is the second instance of a counterfeit $50 bill received at the restaurant.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries at 10:12 a.m. Tuesday on Jebavy Drive near Jagger Road in Hamlin Township. Deputies state a 18-year-old Ludington woman received the injuries, was treated by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:20 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:08 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of the U.S. 31 freeway in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:40 a.m. on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:44 a.m. on Angling Road south of Manales Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:14 p.m. on Deren Road west of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.