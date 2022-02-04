Malicious destruction of property
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old homeless man at 12:11 a.m., Friday, on a charge of malicious destruction of property after responding to a complaint of a door being damaged in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old Shelby man on a warrant at 10 a.m., Friday. The man was wanted for allegedly failing to appear in court. The arrest occurred at the post in the 3700 block of Polk Road as he turned himself in. The man posted bond and was released from the Oceana County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff's Office is seeking a warrant to arrest a 38-year-old Ludington man on a charge of retail fraud after responding to a call at 3:29 p.m., Thursday, at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes on Thursday without injury:
• At 8:38 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:29 p.m., on Angling Road south of Manales Road in Victory Township.