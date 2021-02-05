‘Super drunk’ driving
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxicants first offense with a high blood alcohol content following a traffic stop at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Bryant Road and Washington Avenue in Pere Marquette Township. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole stated that the man’s blood alcohol content was allegedly 0.22, more than two times the legal limit of 0.08, and thus the charge of “super drunk.” He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Scottville man on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor second offense and driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. on Tuttle Road near Millerton Road in Sherman Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Ludington woman for operating under the inlfuence of liquor second offense following a traffic stop at 11:04 p.m. on Benson Road north of Decker Road in Sheridan Township. Deputies state that once she was pulled over, she backed into the sheriff’s patrol vehicle. Minor damage was inflicted on the woman’s car, but there was not damage to the patrol vehicle. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:01 a.m. on Sugar Grove Road east of Schoenherr Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 5:17 a.m. on Chavez Road west of Custer Road in Eden Township;
• At 5:45 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of Decker Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:40 p.m. on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.