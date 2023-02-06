Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man on four warrants at 2:24 a.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of Ludington Avenue. The warrants allege failing to appear in 79th District Court for illegal entry and three separate traffic violations. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington woman on four warrants at 11:46 a.m., Sunday, in the 300 block of West Court Street. The warrants allege failing to appear in 79th District Court for assault, driving with a suspended license, providing false information to a police officer and domestic assault. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 2 p.m., Saturday, in the 7000 block of Stolberg Road in Sheridan Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in 77th District Court for larceny. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 8 a.m., Saturday, at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated the initial incident took place on Jan. 29 and involved a 42-year-old Fountain woman. Deputies submitted a report to the prosecutor’s office for a warrant.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 1 p.m., Sunday, at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees stated they witnessed two men taking items from the store.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 12:44 p.m, Saturday, from Roadside Storage Units in the 5100 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The victim stated a person broke into a storage unit and took various items.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of property damage at 4:08 p.m., Friday, in the 2900 block of North Lakeshore Drive. The homeowner stated a vehicle was spinning out in the yard, but when deputies arrived, the vehicle was gone.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $12.01 from the Airport Shell Station at 11 p.m., Friday, in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $30.45 from the Airport Shell Station at 6:49 a.m., Sunday, in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 1:18 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Schoenherr Road in Branch Township. A 66-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman, both from Hersey, were treated at the scene by Life EMS. Deputies state their vehicle was rear-ended as they were traveling west on U.S. 10.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:11 a.m., Friday, for a slide-off near the intersection U.S. 31 and Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 12:04 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 3:35 p.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on Stiles Road south of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
At 9:09 p.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash on Free Soil Road west of Darr Road in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:18 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive north of Mavis Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:07 a.m., Sunday, on Custer Road south of Powers Road in Custer Township.