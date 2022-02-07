Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Muskegon man on five warrants at 6:19 p.m., Sunday, in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue. Two warrants allege contempt of court issued from 60th District Court in Muskegon County. A third warrant alleges failure to appear in 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon County on an original allegation of receiving and concealing stolen property. A fourth warrant alleged a probation violation from 14th Circuit Court with the alleged violation being resisting police. The fifth warrant issued from courts in Oceana County was for contempt of court for an allegation of failing to child support. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 4:13 p.m., Sunday, on Tyler Road near 140th Avenue in Elbridge Township in Oceana County. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 78th District Court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 65-year-old Scottville woman for possession of methamphetamine at 8:11 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Delia Street and Ludington Avenue. The woman also had a warrant seeking her arrest for allegedly failing to appear in 51st Circuit Court on an original allegation of possession of methamphetamines. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property at 12:12 a.m., Friday, in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman for assault after deputies responded to a complaint at 11:16 p.m., Saturday, in the 5000 block of Decker Road in Hamlin Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of retail fraud at 2:14 p.m., Friday, in the 5000 block of west U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7 a.m., Friday, on Custer Road near Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 3:15 p.m., Friday, on Stiles Road near Groth Road in Victory Township;
• At 10 p.m., Saturday, on Pere Marquette Highway near U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:15 p.m., Sunday, on Custer Road near Sugar Road in Sherman Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 5:42 p.m., Sunday, on Hansen Road near Dennis Road in Amber Township.