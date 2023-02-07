Assault
A 50-year-old Ludington man was arrested on a charge of assault and battery after he reportedly assaulted four people Monday night at the Corewell Health Ludington Hospital’s Emergency Room on Atkinson Drive. There were no injuries reported in the 8:18 p.m. incident. The victims included a 31-year-old Fruitport woman, a 56-year-old Baldwin man, a 30-year-old Fountain man and a 42-year-old Scottville woman. The 50-year-old Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Tuesday without injury:
• At 6:50 a.m., on Fountain Road near U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 7 a.m., on Chauvez Road near Lister Road in Riverton Township.