Auto theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen minivan it received at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from a residence in the 5900 block of West Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township. The vehicle is a green 2003 Ford Windstar with a Michigan license plate of EEZ 1337. Deputies ask that if anyone has information on the stolen vehicle to call Silent Observer at 888-786-7274.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a stolen vehicle it received at 6:41 p.m. Saturday from a business parking lot in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The vehicle, a 2020 Kia Sportage, was recovered in the City of Ludington by the Ludington Police Department. The complainant stated that she went into a store and left the keys in the vehicle. When she returned five minutes later, the vehicle was gone.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Wyoming man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:43 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Maple Street. There were no injuries reported in the incident. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 52-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license/never applied after responding to a one-vehicle accident without injuries at 5:37 p.m. Friday on Pere Marquette Highway near Meisenheimer Road.
Driving with license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 28-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 12:03 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Madison and Loomis streets.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 34-year-old Manistee woman for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Townline and Quarterline roads in Victory Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:05 a.m., Friday, for a slide-off on U.S. 10 east of Schoenherr Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:32 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 12:10 p.m., Saturday, for a slide-off on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 3:33 p.m., Saturday, for a one-vehicle crash on Stiles Road south of Dewey Road in Victory Township;
• At 10:27 a.m., Sunday, for a slide-off near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Amber Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:34 p.m., Sunday, for a slide-off on the U.S. 31 freeway near the Conrad Road overpass in Amber Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gas drive-off at 6:43 p.m. Sunday from the Express Mart Sunday in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The unknown driver left without paying for $15 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:05 p.m. Saturday on Stiles Road north of Fountain Road in Victory Township.