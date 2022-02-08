Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 3:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Rowe Street. The warrant alleges malicious destruction of property. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a slide-off crash without injury at 6:40 a.m., Monday, near the intersection of Gordon Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:30 a.m., Monday, near the intersection of LaSalle and Hansen roads in Amber Township.