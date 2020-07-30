Meth possession, retail fraud arrests follow traffic stop
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of possession of methamphetamine at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Decker and Lincoln roads in Hamlin Township. The passenger in the vehicle, a 26-year-old Ludington woman, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Mason County charging her with retail fraud.
Both women were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man for violating his bond conditions at 3:13 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of West Dewey Road in Ludington. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Ludington man for violating the his probation at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at a residence on Ressigue Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving with a suspended operator’s license and an outstanding warrant from Rockford for failing to appear in court following a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Emily Street. Police said the man was initially ticketed for the DWLS violation and later lodged in Mason County Jail after the warrant was found.
Semi overturns
into ditch
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a vehicle crash with at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Polk Road near 184th Avenue in Oceana County’s Colfax Township.
According to police, a 39-year-old Walkerville man escaped with minor injuries after the semi he was driving went off the road into ditch. MSP troopers say the man was treated at the hospital for broken ribs and other minor injuries and released following the accident.
When the semi entered the ditch it overturned. The road had to be closed temporarily during what was described by troopers as an all-day recovery process to remove the semi.
Appearance citation
The Ludington Police Department issued an appearance citation to a 30-year-old Ludington man for not having a valid driver’s license following a traffic stop at Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Two-vehicle crash reported
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car accident with no injuries reported at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday on Free Soil Road east of Stephens Road in Free Soil Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash with no injuries reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Polk Road near 184th Avenue in Leavitt Township.