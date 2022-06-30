OWI
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Manistee woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a hit-and-run crash at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 near LaSalle Road Wednesday in Grant Township.
Deputies were called to the scene after a driver called and said his vehicle had
been damaged by a hit-and-run driver. Upon their investigation they determined the Manistee woman to be the driver in the second vehicle involved.
The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant sought for inmate
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant to charge a 34-year-old Belmont man who is currently an inmate at the Mason County Jail.
Deputies say they observed the man retrieve what is believed to be methamphetamines when he went to retrieve some money from his belongings. A corrections officer reportedly observed the man try and hide the substance.