Vehicle crash with injuries
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 9:08 a.m., Saturday, on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township. Two Free Soil 18-year-old men received non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies state the driver lost control of the vehicle on icy roads, left the road and rolled over. The men were transported to Munson Healthcare Hospital Manistee via Life EMS.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 30-year-old Walhalla man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 8:04 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Reek and Manalas roads in Sherman Township. The man also had a warrant for his arrest alleging failing to appear in court on a charge of driving without insurance on a vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Hesperia man for assault after responding to an incident at 10 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of 144th Avenue and Filmore Road. Troopers state no injuries were from reported from the victim. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 56-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after responded to an incident at 5:46 p.m., Friday, in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue. The victim, a 65-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 8:50 a.m., Friday, at the Dollar General Store in the 9300 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. The complainant stated three people entered the store and started concealing items. The three people fled before deputies arrived. Store personnel were able to identify the three people.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Pinckney man at 9:44 a.m., Sunday in the 1600 block of West Sugar Grove Road. The man had a warrant for his arrest that alleged failing to appear in court. Deputies were called the scene because of a verbal argument when they discovered the man had a warrant for his arrest. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of a larceny at 5:24 p.m., Saturday, in the 5900 block of East Ford Lake Road in Sheridan Township. The complainant stated various items were taken from the home.
Driving with revoked license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 37-year-old Ludington man for driving with a revoked license at 2:50 p.m., Sunday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison and Danaher streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:11 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:55 a.m., Saturday for a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Decker Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:52 a.m., Friday, on Sugar Grove Road west of Darr Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:15 a.m., Friday, on Custer Road north of Johnson Road in Custer Township;
• At 5:44 a.m., Sunday, on Free Soil Road near Ordway Road in Free Soil Township.