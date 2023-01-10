Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a semi truck at 7:09 a.m., Monday, in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Manistee man at 1:06 a.m., Monday, at the Mason County Jail. The man had a warrant for his arrest alleging unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle. He turned himself into authorities. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.