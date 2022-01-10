Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Ludington man for an alleged assault at 2:07 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Conrad and Amber roads in Amber Township. Deputies state the man struck a 45-year-old Scottville man who was the driver of a taxi. The Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 5:40 a.m., Saturday, on Free Soil Road west of Tyndall Road in Meade Township. A 53-year-old Irons woman received minor injuries from the crash. She was transported via Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five other vehicle crashes in recent days without injury:
• At 5:25 a.m., Friday, for a slide-off crash on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 5:45 a.m., Friday, for one-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 south of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:20 a.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stoleberg and Benson roads in Sheridan Township.
• At 12:50 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewey and Sherman roads;
• At 1:05 p.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Drive north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:08 a.m., Saturday, on Hansen Road west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 6:48 p.m., Sunday, on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 10:37 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 east of Schoenheer Road in Branch Township.