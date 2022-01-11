Driving under influence of intoxicants
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 8:36 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of Staffon and Lawndale streets.
The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Custer man for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at the intersection of Sixth and Grant streets in the City of Ludington. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 51-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 7:57 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Madison and First streets in the City of Ludington.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes Monday without injury:
• At 10:22 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Drive south of Victory Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:49 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Palmer Road and Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes Monday without injury:
• At 5:49 a.m., on Chavez Road east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:49 a.m., on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 5:17 p.m., on Hawley Road west of Appleton Road in Riverton Township.