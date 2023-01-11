Possession of methamphetamines
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 10:09 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Identity theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of identity theft received at 8:39 a.m., Tuesday, in the 4600 block of North Tamarac Drive in Hamlin Township. The complainant stated they noticed money missing from an account. The complainant stated their Social Security number was compromised.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of identity theft received at 2:39 p.m., Tuesday, on Misty Lane in Hamlin Township. The complainant stated packages were allegedly delivered but never ordered.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 4:49 p.m., Tuesday, on. U.S. 31 north of Treml Road in Free Soil Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 7:30 a.m., on Hawley Road east of Ordway Road in Eden Township;
• At 5 p.m., on Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.