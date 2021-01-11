Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old Idlewild man on four warrants issued from Lake County after responding to a call of a vehicle in the middle of Fountain Road west of Beaune Road at 8:47 a.m. Friday in Hamlin Township. The warrants for four alleged traffic offenses. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Manistee man on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at 10:55 a.m. at the intersection of James and Lowell streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant requested
The Mason County Sheriff's Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 25-year-old Ludington man after being called to an incident at 5:27 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies responded and reportedly found the man unconscious in the men's restroom. Deputies allege it is believed the man was "huffing." He was was taken into custody and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of retail fraud after being called at 11:55 a.m. Friday at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees allege that merchandise was under-run in the self-checkout lane.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 44-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:22 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving with open intoxicant
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 63-year-old Whitehall man for driving with an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 7:18 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Fish Road in Newfield Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigating a gas drive-off reported at 5:23 p.m. Saturday at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees allege a subject left without paying $15 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:30 p.m., Friday, on Jagger Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:05 p.m., Friday, on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:33 p.m., Friday, on Anthony Road west of Brye Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:35 p.m., Friday, on Jebavy Drive north of Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:52 a.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:14 p.m., Sunday, on Masten Road south of Anthony Road in Logan Township.