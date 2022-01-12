Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue. The warrant alleged failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 4:22 a.m., Wednesday, in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old Ludington woman, allegedly had a red mark on her neck and complained of neck pain, but refused medical treatment, officers stated. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with
suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 30-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:56 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Danaher and Emily streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 7:20 p.m., Tuesday, on Lakeshore Drive south of Dawson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 8:15 a.m., on Free Soil Road west of Budzynski Road in Meade Township;
• At 6:22 p.m., on Quarterline Road north of Townline Road in Grant Township.