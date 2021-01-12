Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Monday:
• At 1:39 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Freeman Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:15 p.m. on Jebavy Drive north of Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a gas drive-off at 9:27 a.m. Monday at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10. It is alleged that someone left without paying for $26.62 in gas.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of property damage at 9:53 a.m. Monday where a mailbox was damaged in the 3000 block of U.S. 31 north of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township.