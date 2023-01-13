Retail fraud, possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Mears man and a 32-year-old Hart woman for retail fraud following a traffic stop at 7:51 p.m., Thursday, in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the vehicle the pair were in were tied to an alleged larceny from Dunham’s Sporting Goods, 4532 W. U.S. 10, in Amber Township. The man also was arrested on an allegation of possession of methamphetamines. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5:58 p.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Pleasant Ridge in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:38 p.m., on Scottville Road north of Kinney Road in Eden Township.