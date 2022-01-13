Possession
of methamphetamines
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Bitely woman for possession of methamphetamines, resisting and opposing a police officer and driving with a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, on Tyler Road near 176th Avenue in Leavitt Township. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 1:35 a.m., Wednesday, on Eden Lake Road north of Stella Road in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 3:45 a.m.. on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 4:12 a.m., on Victory Drive east of Victory Corner Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:22 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Schoenherr Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:40 a.m., on Pere Marquette Highway south of Hawley Road in Summit Township;
• At 6:24 p.m., on Chauvez Road east of Stiles Road in Riverton Township.