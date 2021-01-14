Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Manistee man on a warrant from Manistee County following a traffic stop at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of North Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail awaiting pick up from Manistee County authorities.
Resisting, obstructing an officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Ludington man on a charge of obstructing police and driving with a suspended operator’s license after a traffic stop at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Filer Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny in the 3400 block of West Washington Road in Riverton Township. A trash can was reportedly stolen.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 4 p.m. on Conrad Road east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:33 p.m. on Jebavy Drive north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township.