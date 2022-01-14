Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:21 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash, on Main Street south of River Street in the City of Scottville;
• At 7:40 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 5:35 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash at the U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 on-ramp in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 2:15 a.m., on First Street west of Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 5:40 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Darr Road in Custer Township.