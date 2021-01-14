Warrant arrests
The Ludington Police Department arrested three individuals on warrants from State, Sheriffs, Chiefs Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT) from two separate traffic stops Wednesday. One individual, a 27-year-old woman, was arrested from a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bryant Road and Washington Avenue. She was the passenger in a vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Ludington man. The man was arrested for having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and for operating a motor vehicle without a license. Two others, a 25-year-old Ludington man and a 33-year-old Ludington woman, were arrested on warrants from SSCENT following a traffic stop at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Madison and Melendy streets. The woman also had a warrant out of 79th District Court for failure to appear in court on a charge of retail fraud. All four were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man on warrant out of 79th District Court for failure to appear and a warrant out of Muskegon County for a charge of assault and battery after a traffic stop at 11:03 a.m. at the intersection of Rowe and Pere Marquette streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 34-year-old Muskegon woman on a warrant from Muskegon County following a traffic stop at 2:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Skeels and Maple Island roads in Greenwood Township. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Hesperia man. The man was cited for driving without insurance. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 3 p.m. on Larson Road south of Free Soil Road in Meade Township. Deputies state the car slid off the road.