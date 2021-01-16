Reckless driving
The Ludington Police Department cited a 45-year-old Ludington woman for reckless driving on private property after responding to a call at 10:53 a.m. Thursday at 1900 N. Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. Officers state a woman was driving in the parking lot and spinning “doughnuts” with her van. Officers responded at the request of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office who did not have any available deputies.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:20 a.m. Thursday on Stiles Road north of Beyer Road in Victory Township.