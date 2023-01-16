Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Custer man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:06 p.m., Saturday, in the 5600 block of South Eden Lake Road in Eden Township. Deputies were called to the scene for a report of a fight between two brothers. There were no injuries. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington woman for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 7:46 p.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of North Gaylord Avenue. The victim, a 38-year-old Ludington man, was not injured. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 7:20 p.m., Friday, in the 4700 block of North Beaune Road in Hamlin Township. One warrant alleges failing to appear in court in Muskegon County, and the other alleges a probation violation in Mason County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old Custer man on a warrant at 3:19 p.m., Sunday, in the 2500 block of East Johnson Road in Custer Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in 51st Circuit Court in Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Boyne Falls woman on a warrant after responding to an incident at a business at 5:20 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Amber Road in Amber Township. Deputies stated they located one of the vehicles involved in the incident, and it was learned that the woman had a warrant for her arrest for allegedly failing to appear in court on a fraud charge. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 12:03 a.m., Monday, at 1 Atkinson Drive. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamines from 27th District Court in Newaygo County. The man was turned over to Newaygo County law enforcement in Baldwin.
Identity theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted identity theft at 8:54 p.m., Friday, in the 8900 block of East Barothy Road in Branch Township. The complainant stated an unknown person attempted to get a credit card issued in their name.
Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud at 1:53 p.m., Friday, in the 6100 block of Curtwood Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated there were unauthorized purchases on a credit card.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of larceny of medication at 5:15 p.m., Friday, in the 2700 block of North Campbell Road in Sheridan Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of larceny of a rifle at 4:15 p.m., Saturday, in the 9600 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of retail fraud at 3:34 p.m., Friday, from the Dollar General Store in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $10 from the Shell Station in the 100 block of East State Street.
Driving with expired license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 30-year-old woman for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 3:37 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Nelson Road.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:31 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:50 a.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on Rasmussen Road east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:54 a.m., Friday, for a three-vehicle crash on Rasmussen Road west of Bertha Lane in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 8:12 a.m., Friday, for a one-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:28 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:30 a.m., Friday, for a three-vehicle crash, U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:44 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash, Pere Marquette Highway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 9:13 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash, U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:43 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash, Decker Road and Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Darr Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:05 p.m., Sunday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:34 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.