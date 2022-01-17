Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Manistee man on two warrants following a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m., Friday, in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The man had one warrant that alleged failing to appear and the second alleged contempt of court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 7:57 p.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleged contempt of court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Branch man on four warrants at 12:27 p.m., Sunday. Each of the warrants alleged failure to appear in court on original allegations of probation violation, domestic violence, animal complaint and possession of narcotics. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after responding to a report of an assault at 10:55 p.m., Sunday, in the 6700 block of Virnetta Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The victim, a Ludington woman, was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Ludington man for driving while impaired following a traffic stop at 2:13 a.m., Saturday, on Fair Oakes Drive in Branch Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington man for being a disorderly person after responding to a disturbance at 4:05 a.m., Sunday, in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 48-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:28 p.m., Friday, on Johnson Road near Campmbell Road in Branch Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 30-year-old Fountain man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:40 p.m., Friday, on Schoenherr Road near Dewey Road in Sheridan Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with an injury at 7:56 p.m., Saturday, on Hamlin Lake near Jackson Road and Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. A 33-year-old Ludington woman was injured after she was ejected from a four-wheeler she was riding on Hamlin Lake. Life EMS treated the woman at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Mailbox damaged
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint at 3:54 p.m., Sunday, of a mailbox being damaged in the 6700 block of Virnetta Drive in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated they believed the mailbox was run over by a vehicle.