Unregistered firearm
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited two Scottville men, 20 and 21, for having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and a unregistered firearm was seized following a traffic stop at 1:10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Main and Fifth streets. Deputies also recovered a .380 pistol from the vehicle.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Flint woman on a warrant from Lake County Court for failure to appear after a traffic stop at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of West Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without insurance, with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 24-year-old Fountain man for driving without insurance and driving with a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop at 10:39 p.m. Saturday on Benson Road near Stolberg Road in Sheridan Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injuries at 2:38 p.m. Sunday on Stiles Road south of Townline Road in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 6:16 a.m., Friday, on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 7:20 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.