Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old North Muskegon man for operating while intoxicated after responding to a single-vehicle crash at 1:46 a.m., Monday. Deputies were notified of a man walking southbound on the U.S. 31 freeway near the Meisenheimer Road rest area. Deputies stated the man was intoxicated when they located him. His vehicle was found on the northbound side of the expressway on the northbound ramp to U.S. 10. Deputies state the crash occurred when he failed to negotiate the ramp. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a post and guardrail and overturned. The man was was not injured. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:23 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 west of the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:15 p.m., on Schoenherr Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 7:53 p.m., on Custer Road north of Johnson Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:24 p.m., on Wilson Road east of Darr Road in Custer Township.