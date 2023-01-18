Vehicle crash, operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 19-year-old Hesperia man after responding to a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 11:31 p.m., Friday, on Maple Island Road near Garfield Road in Greenwood Township. Troopers determined the man allegedly was under the influence of intoxicants. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Hesperia man on a warrant at 4:24 p.m., Monday, on Maple Island Road near Ed’s Orchard Market in the Village of Hesperia. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. The man was also cited for driving on a revoked license and driving without insurance. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with expired license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 68-year-old Muskegon man for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 10:27 p.m., Sunday, on Loop Road at 192nd Avenue in Newfield Township.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 26-year-old Hart woman following a traffic stop for driving without a license at 1:46 p.m., Sunday, on Polk Road near 56th Avenue in Golden Township.