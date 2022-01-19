Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries at 8:18 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 north of Townline Road. Deputies were joined by members of the Grant, Fountain Area and Free Soil/Meade fire departments. One driver needed to be freed via the Grant Township Jaws of Life, and he was transported via Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver who was trapped was stopped to make a left-hand turn from northbound U.S. 31 into a private drive when he was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.
The impact pushed the pickup truck into the southbound lane where it collided with a southbound vehicle.
The highway needed to be closed for about two hours for first responders.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Ludington man on a warrant alleging a probation violation at 6 p.m., Tuesday, when he turned himself into the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes Tuesday:
• At 12:45 a.m. on Hansen Road west of Custer Road in Custer Township;
• At 5:15 a.m. on Chauvez Road east of Kitner Road in Eden Township;
• At 6:12 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Reek Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:47 a.m. for two crashes with two separate vehicles on U.S. 10 east of Benson Road in Branch Township;
• At 6 p.m. on Fisher Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township.