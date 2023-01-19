Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 18-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 6:31 p.m., Wednesday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Tinkham and Gaylord avenues. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a speeding violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Hart man on a warrant at 1:54 a.m., Wednesday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Washington and Ludington avenues. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a traffic charge. The man was also cited for driving while unlicensed. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 51-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 9 a.m., Wednesday, following a traffic stop at 9 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 in Summit Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damaged property at 1:56 p.m., Wednesday, in the 6000 block of Barnhart Road in Hamlin Township. The complainant stated their vehicle had its fuel line cut, tires were flat and was missing a turn signal.