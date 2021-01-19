Driving under influence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 27-year-old Shelby woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 and Winston Road in Benona Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash without injury at 6:35 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Victory Corner and Hansen roads in Amber Township.