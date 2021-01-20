Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant from the Michigan Department of Corrections charging her with absconding from parole following a traffic stop at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. The warrant originated out of Lake County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant charging her with a probation violation following a traffic stop at 9:57 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. She was on probation on a conviction of possession of cocaine. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Fraud complaint
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of fraud that was received at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday on Griffin Road in Sheridan Township. The complainant reported unapproved purchases on a credit card.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle car-deer crash without injury at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township.