Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 8:27 p.m., Thursday, in the 700 block of East Fifth Street. The warrant issued from 79th District Court alleges retail fraud. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 9:04 p.m., Thursday on Atkinson Drive. The warrant was issued from 79th District Court in Hart. The woman was turned over to the custody of the Michigan State Police Hart Post for booking into the Oceana County Jail.
Identity theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of identity theft at 8:24 a.m., Thursday, in the 6300 block of South Eden Road in Eden Township. The complainant stated a person switched their address to one in South Carolina and used the complainant’s name to apply for credit cards in Iowa and California.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:42 a.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. 31 north of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:59 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 8:01 a.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington Rest Area in Summit Township.
• At 8:28 a.m., for a one-vehicle slide-off on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington Rest Area in Summit Township.